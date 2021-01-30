Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. 37,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

