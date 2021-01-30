iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.33

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.63. iBio shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 10,830,274 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get iBio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iBio by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.