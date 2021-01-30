ichi.farm Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00012530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $43,431.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

