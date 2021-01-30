ICON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.22 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $452.46 million and approximately $66.22 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,042,080 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.