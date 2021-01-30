Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $474.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.