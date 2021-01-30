IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of IDACORP worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after acquiring an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 51.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 205,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.