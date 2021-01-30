Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $124,742.00

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $111.09 million and approximately $124,742.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00006315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00130513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00261121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.14 or 0.92830469 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

