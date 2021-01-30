iDealCash Price Tops $0.0003 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One iDealCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $486,388.49 and $21.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00079880 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.64 or 0.00898045 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015935 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000202 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About iDealCash

DEAL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 tokens. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.