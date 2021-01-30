Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.79 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Idle token can now be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00021945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $451,020.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,847 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

