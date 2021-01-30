Idle Tops One Day Volume of $781,363.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Idle has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $781,363.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00026778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,678 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

