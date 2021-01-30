iExec RLC Reaches One Day Volume of $7.36 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $101.50 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 5% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

