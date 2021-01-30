IFG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

