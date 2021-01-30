IFP Advisors Inc Has $23.40 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

