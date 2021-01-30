iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3,107.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 523,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 403,148 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,127. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

