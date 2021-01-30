IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $644,622.25 and $18,656.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.