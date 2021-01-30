Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.94. Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 181,935 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.02 million and a PE ratio of 29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.46.

Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE.L) Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

