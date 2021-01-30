ImageCash Achieves Market Cap of $29,392.53 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ImageCash has a total market cap of $29,392.53 and approximately $22,849.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00262841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064698 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,297.76 or 0.91435271 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,199,570 coins and its circulating supply is 5,080,570 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

