ImageCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,719.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $235,083.85 and $80,719.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,837,283 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.