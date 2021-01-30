ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Hits $257,428.50

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $257,428.50 and $149,677.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,835,173 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

