Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

