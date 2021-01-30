Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $776.93

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.93 and traded as high as $838.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 170,705 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 776.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 76.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) news, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38). Also, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

