Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of PI stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $1,886,172. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

