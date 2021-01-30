Impleum Achieves Market Cap of $37,170.26 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $37,170.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048003 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,059,191 coins and its circulating supply is 8,952,245 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.