Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.17% of Inari Medical worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,232,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355.

Several analysts have commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

NARI opened at $95.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

