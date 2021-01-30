Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $544.10

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $544.10 and traded as high as $670.50. Inchcape plc (INCH.L) shares last traded at $665.00, with a volume of 645,336 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 653.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.10.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

