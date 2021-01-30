Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) versus Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Financial Analysis

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Erin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.11 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.77 Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Erin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Contract Drilling.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.98, suggesting that its share price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independence Contract Drilling and Erin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 217.03%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.