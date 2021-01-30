Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

