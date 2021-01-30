Independent Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

