Independent Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

