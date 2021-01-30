Indorse Token (IND) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $230,417.52 and $5.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

IND is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

