Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

INFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

INFN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. FMR LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 50.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

