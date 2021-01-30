Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in January

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IENVF remained flat at $$3.77 on Friday. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

