Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.