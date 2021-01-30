Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ferro worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ferro in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the third quarter valued at $161,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferro in the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

