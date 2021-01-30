Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

