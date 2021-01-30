Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $34.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

