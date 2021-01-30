Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $108.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.