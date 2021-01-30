Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

