Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

IR stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

