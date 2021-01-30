Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Cut by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.12% of Ingredion worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of INGR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,188. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

