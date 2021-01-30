Ink (INK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,814.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $278,710.77 and approximately $59,814.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.