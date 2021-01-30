Ink Protocol Trading 63.8% Higher This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $618,251.32 and approximately $48,073.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.