INMAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $34,229.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INMAX has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

INMAX Coin Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.