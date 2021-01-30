Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $5.24. Innodata shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 225,557 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.

In other Innodata news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 49,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $209,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,889 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.