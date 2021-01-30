Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Innova has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $68,705.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008656 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.