Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (BATS:NOCT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (BATS:NOCT) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 4,324 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.