Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.83. 120,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.