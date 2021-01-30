Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 10,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.