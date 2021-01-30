Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Lowered by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,098 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for 4.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 374,421 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 390.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 50.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,657 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at about $6,428,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,044. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

