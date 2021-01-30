Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,213 shares of company stock valued at $903,050. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

